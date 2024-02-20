Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for suspected bribery
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Sun Shutao, a former senior political advisor of east China's Shandong Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Tuesday.
Following the completion of the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, the people's procuratorate of Datong City, Shanxi Province, filed Sun's case with the city's intermediate people's court, according to the SPP.
Prosecutors accused Sun of taking advantage of the various positions he formerly held to seek benefits for others, and accepted a huge amount of money and gifts in exchange.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, the SPP statement said.
