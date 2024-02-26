China's top anti-graft body releases work report

Xinhua) 08:06, February 26, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released its work report Sunday.

The report was delivered on Jan. 8 by Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CCDI, at the third plenary session of the 20th CCDI of the CPC.

The report, with a focus on advancing the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision on the new journey, reviewed the CCDI's work in 2023 and laid out key tasks in 2024.

According to the report, Party discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies should faithfully fulfill the duties bestowed by the Party Constitution and the Constitution of the People's Republic of China. They are encouraged to promote the improvement of systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance and advance the work on improving conduct, enforcing discipline, and combating corruption.

The report also stresses the need to eradicate the breeding grounds for corruption, deepen the system reforms and strengthen the institutions for discipline inspection and supervision, and enhance the organizational development of Party discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)