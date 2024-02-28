China punishes 15,100 officials for violations of conduct rules in Jan.

Xinhua) 10:17, February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's disciplinary authorities handed punishments to 15,100 officials in January for violations of the eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, the country's top anti-graft body announced on its website on Tuesday.

The officials were involved in a total of 10,928 cases, resulting in 11,725 individuals receiving Party disciplinary or administrative penalties, according to a monthly statement issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

The statement noted that among the officials who were handed punishments, 6,334 had engaged in bureaucratism or formalities for formality's sake, and 8,766 had indulged in hedonism or extravagance.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality late in 2012 to combat undesirable work practices.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)