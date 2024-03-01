Former deputy Party chief of north China's Shanxi expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- Shang Liguang, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanxi Provincial Committee, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over severe violations of Party discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft body on Thursday.

The investigation found that Shang had violated the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct by attending banquets and fitness activities that might have compromised his impartiality in carrying out official duties.

Other misconducts included failing to report personal matters according to requirements, and illegally accepting money and gifts.

Shang was also found to have taken undue advantage of his position to seek profits for others in matters such as business operations, project contracting and job adjustment, and illegally accepting huge amounts of money and gifts in return.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline rules and constituted serious duty-related crimes. Shang is also suspected of the criminal offense of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

Shang's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for further examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, the statement said.

