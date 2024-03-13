Home>>
Former senior Jiangsu provincial legislator arrested for suspected bribery
(Xinhua) 15:58, March 13, 2024
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Liu Handong, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangsu Province, for suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power, the SPP said Wednesday.
The case of Liu, former vice chairman of the standing committee of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress, was transferred to the procuratorial agencies for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway, said the SPP.
