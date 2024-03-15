Home>>
China's procuratorate orders arrest of former supreme court judge
(Xinhua) 15:45, March 15, 2024
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Shanxi Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zheng Xuelin, former chief judge of the No. 1 Civil Adjudication Tribunal of China's Supreme People's Court, for suspected bribe-taking.
Zheng's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before it was handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.
