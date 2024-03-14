Former vice president of China Development Bank indicted for bribery

Xinhua) 16:56, March 14, 2024

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday.

Following the completion of the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, the People's Procuratorate of Changchun City in northeast China's Jilin Province filed Zhou's case to the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Zhou of taking advantage of his various positions both when he was in office and after he left the posts to seek profits for others in areas such as loans, project contracting and business operations and accepting large sums of money and valuables in exchange.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)