China launches crackdown on fugitives, cross-border corruption

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China has launched an anti-graft operation codenamed "Sky Net" for 2024, aimed at apprehending criminal fugitives, recovering misappropriated assets and combating cross-border corruption.

The move was announced on Tuesday at a meeting of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group.

According to the meeting, the integrated mechanism for pursuing fugitives, preventing escape, and retrieving stolen assets will be further advanced in a holistic manner.

The outlined plan is as follows:

The National Commission of Supervision will spearhead a targeted campaign to combat duty-related crimes, hunt down corrupt officials who fled overseas, and retrieve assets they have stolen.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will launch the "Fox Hunt" campaign to repatriate economic fugitives who have fled abroad.

The People's Bank of China will team up with the MPS to address the covert transfer of misappropriated assets abroad.

The Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate will jointly wage a campaign to reclaim misappropriated assets linked to cases where criminal suspects or defendants have fled or died.

The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee will work together with other departments to address unregulated issuance and possession of relevant documents.

