Home>>
Former deputy Party chief of China's Shanxi arrested for bribery
(Xinhua) 11:31, March 20, 2024
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Wednesday announced its decision to arrest Shang Liguang, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanxi Provincial Committee for suspected bribe-taking.
The case involving Shang was transferred to the procuratorial authority for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway, the SPP said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches crackdown on fugitives, cross-border corruption
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of former supreme court judge
- Former vice president of China Development Bank indicted for bribery
- Former senior Jiangsu provincial legislator arrested for suspected bribery
- Former vice president of China Development Bank under probe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.