Former deputy Party chief of China's Shanxi arrested for bribery

Xinhua) 11:31, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Wednesday announced its decision to arrest Shang Liguang, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanxi Provincial Committee for suspected bribe-taking.

The case involving Shang was transferred to the procuratorial authority for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

The handling of the case is underway, the SPP said in a statement.

