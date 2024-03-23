Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration stands trial for taking bribes
DALIAN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- He Zehua, former deputy chief of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, stood trial on Friday in a court in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on charges of taking bribes.
Prosecutors accused He of taking advantage of his various former positions in the tobacco sector to offer help to others in terms of company operations, business contracting, personnel promotion and recruitment, accepting money and property worth more than 943 million yuan (132.8 million U.S. dollars) in return between 1998 and 2023.
Prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers participated in the cross-examination of evidence and gave their respective accounts. In his final statement, He pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.
The trial was attended by over 30 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.
The verdict will be announced in due course.
Photos
Related Stories
- Former deputy Party chief of China's Shanxi arrested for bribery
- China launches crackdown on fugitives, cross-border corruption
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of former supreme court judge
- Former vice president of China Development Bank indicted for bribery
- Former senior Jiangsu provincial legislator arrested for suspected bribery
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.