Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration stands trial for taking bribes

Xinhua) 11:14, March 23, 2024

DALIAN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- He Zehua, former deputy chief of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, stood trial on Friday in a court in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on charges of taking bribes.

Prosecutors accused He of taking advantage of his various former positions in the tobacco sector to offer help to others in terms of company operations, business contracting, personnel promotion and recruitment, accepting money and property worth more than 943 million yuan (132.8 million U.S. dollars) in return between 1998 and 2023.

Prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers participated in the cross-examination of evidence and gave their respective accounts. In his final statement, He pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by over 30 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

