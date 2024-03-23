China's anti-graft chief urges eradication of breeding grounds for corruption

Xinhua) 11:17, March 23, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits an exhibition on the "Double-Eight" strategy in east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2024. Li Xi was on a fact-finding mission to east China's Zhejiang Province between March 18 and 21. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

HANGZHOU, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi has urged efforts to eradicate the breeding grounds and conditions for corruption.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during a fact-finding mission to east China's Zhejiang Province between March 18 and 21. There, Li visited local villages, research institutes and historical sites.

Li called on discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies to enhance inspection and supervision while centering around the country's most fundamental interests, to facilitate and guarantee the development of new quality productive forces, and to advance the country's high-quality development.

While presiding over a symposium, Li also urged efforts to intensify political oversight, further improve conduct, enforce discipline and combat corruption, and deepen the reform of inspection and supervision system.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a symposium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2024. Li Xi was on a fact-finding mission to east China's Zhejiang Province between March 18 and 21. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

