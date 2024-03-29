China to enhance coordination with Arab League: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:25, March 29, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy, new head of the League of Arab States' China representative office, in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2024. Fahmy submitted his letter of appointment to Wang Yi here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy, new head of the League of Arab States' China representative office, in Beijing on Thursday, with both sides pledging to work together to improve China-Arab states relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Fahmy to his new post in China.

He noted that China-Arab states relations are enjoying their best period in history. China is ready to work with the League of Arab States to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both sides and advance the construction of a China-Arab states community with a shared future, Wang said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and China will host the 10th ministerial meeting of that forum, Wang said, noting that the two sides should take the opportunity to enhance their coordination on issues of common concern and strengthen the support for the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights.

Fahmy said that the Arab side has high appreciation for China's just position on the Palestine issue and its firm support for Arab countries, noting that he will do his utmost to promote relations between Arab states and China.

