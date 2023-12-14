Interview: Belt and Road cooperation to promote China-Arab relations, says Egyptian expert

CAIRO, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Promoting Belt and Road cooperation between Arab nations and China will deepen the dimensions of bilateral relations, an Egyptian political expert said.

"The BRI is one of the most important developmental initiatives worldwide that create mutual interests between the Arab states and China," Ahmed Kandil, head of the International Studies Unit and Energy Studies Program at Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

It's reasonable for more Arab countries to join in the initiative that contributes to achieving development and stability, Kandil said.

Arab countries desire economic development to provide more jobs for their youth, as "creating more job opportunities will raise living standards, promote economic and social stability in a way that can be reflected on a regional political stability," noted the expert.

Through the BRI cooperation, various beneficiary projects are now seen on the ground in some countries, Kandil said, citing Egypt's Central Business District in its new administrative capital, port modernization projects and the Benban Solar Energy Park as examples.

"Chinese successful projects in Egypt encourage other Arab states to join the Belt and Road cooperation path," he said.

Countries may defer in their social and economic priorities, but all have developmental needs, especially in the education, health and infrastructure sectors. Rich Gulf states have plans to phase down fossil fuels and diversify their economies to create new jobs, meet the essential needs of their people and secure their national security, said Kandil.

He said China's technology could help implement the region's water and energy security projects.

The expert stressed that the BRI doesn't tie economic cooperation with political conditions, saying he is "very optimistic about the future of Arab-China cooperation."

