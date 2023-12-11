Forum on China-Arab broadcasting cooperation held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 14:10, December 11, 2023

HANGZHOU, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 6th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum was held on Sunday in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

Attendees at the event have agreed that Chinese and Arab media should take more effective actions to strengthen a foundation of cooperation and mutual trust, promote the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and contribute to common development, as well as international and regional peace and stability.

They pledged to implement a cooperative project involving 50 audiovisual programs, and deepen practical collaboration in policy communication, content development, technological innovation, and personnel training.

More than 300 representatives from China and 15 Arab countries attended the forum.

