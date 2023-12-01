First China-Arab Youth Development Forum held in Hainan

HAIKOU, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The first China-Arab Youth Development Forum was held Thursday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

Co-hosted by the All-China Youth Federation and the Hainan provincial government, the forum was attended by more than 200 people, including diplomatic envoys and diplomats in China from 22 Arab states, as well as representatives of young people from China and Arab states.

Six guests from China, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Morocco and Syria, gave speeches on such topics as enhancing economic and trade cooperation between China and Arab states, building platforms for youth exchanges between the two sides, and giving full play to cultural exchanges.

Youth representatives at the forum will also visit enterprises at the Hainan Free Trade Port, as well as the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City and the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park.

