Chinese VP meets delegation of Arab-Islamic foreign ministers

Xinhua) 08:41, November 21, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with a delegation of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (L), grouping foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Indonesia, and the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work with Arab and Islamic countries to promote the full implementation of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Monday.

Han's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers in Beijing. The delegation was led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, grouping foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Indonesia, and the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

China highly appreciates the peace efforts and the call for justice at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit and supports the joint ministerial follow-up committee to play a greater role, Han said.

"China is deeply concerned about the extremely grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and is speeding up emergency supplies and cash assistance to Gaza," Han said.

As the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, China will continue to work with Arab and Islamic countries to promote the full implementation of the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council and make unremitting efforts to realize a ceasefire, ease the humanitarian situation, and return to the two-state solution, Han said.

The delegation thanked China for its leadership in promoting the adoption of important resolutions by the General Assembly and the Security Council.

The Arab and Islamic countries highly appreciate China's adherence to principles and upholding of justice and hope to work with China to push for an immediate ceasefire, increase humanitarian assistance, and implement the two-state solution, the delegation said.

