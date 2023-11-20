Arab-Islamic FMs to visit China

09:02, November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Sunday announced that a delegation consisting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers will visit China from Nov. 20 to 21.

Members of the delegation include Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, Mao said.

During the visit, China will have in-depth communication and coordination with the delegation on ways to deescalate the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, protect civilians and seek a just settlement of the Palestinian question, Mao added.

