Chinese FM holds talks with delegation of Arab-Islamic foreign ministers

Xinhua) 10:33, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with a joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Beijing on Monday.

The delegation was composed of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

Noting that China is a good friend and brother of the Arab and Islamic countries, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China firmly stands on the side of fairness and justice in this conflict, working for de-escalation, the protection of civilians, the expansion of humanitarian assistance, the prevention of humanitarian disasters, and the return to the two-state solution and the early settlement of the Palestinian issue.

China is ready to work with Arab and Islamic countries to make unremitting efforts to end the conflict in Gaza at an early date, ease the humanitarian crisis, release the detainees and push for an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, said Wang.

The attending representatives from the Arab and Islamic countries called on the international community to take responsible actions as soon as possible to push for an immediate ceasefire and an end of the conflict, ensure the full delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, protect innocent Palestinian civilians and prevent the forced relocation of people in Gaza.

They also said the Arab and Islamic countries look forward to closer coordination with China to prevent the spread of the crisis, restart the peace talks process, promote the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution, and avoid falling again into the vicious cycle of responding to violence with violence. They added that they expect China will play a greater role in ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, resolving the Palestinian-Israeli issue and realizing equity and justice.

Wang went on to propose that it is imperative to fully implement the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, and immediately cease fire and end the conflict. He urged earnest compliance with international law, especially international humanitarian law.

Any arrangement concerning the future and destiny of Palestine must obtain the consent of the Palestinian people and take into account the legitimate concerns of countries in the region, Wang said, adding that, as the rotating president of the Security Council, China will continue to strengthen coordination with Arab and Islamic countries, build consensus and push the Security Council to take further meaningful action on the situation in Gaza.

"China calls for the convening of a larger, wider and more effective international peace conference as soon as possible, and formulating a timetable and road map for this purpose," said Wang, adding that China will continue to make active efforts to promote peace between Palestine and Israel and peace and stability in the Middle East.

