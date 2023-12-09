Interview: Arab official hails expanding China-Arab cooperation

People visit a photo exhibition showcasing the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

The strategic partnership between China and Arab countries would provide a more expansive space to move, a greater ability to form a balanced foreign policy, and larger and more vibrant markets at the global level, said an Arab official.

CAIRO, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Arab-Chinese cooperation remains vast, with both sides implementing more than 200 mega-cooperation projects in various fields, including energy and infrastructure, an Arab official has said.

"The two sides are also jointly implementing the Belt and Road action plan for technological innovation within the framework of the China-Arab technology partnership to fully benefit from China's technological advantages," Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Maliki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League for Economic Affairs, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

In fifth-generation communications (5G), Chinese companies have become pivotal partners for several Arab countries, said Al-Maliki, noting many projects are being implemented between the Arab and Chinese private sectors.

Prioritizing joint projects is essential for Arab and Chinese collaboration, particularly in the infrastructure and technology sectors of Arab countries. This includes the development of new seaports and increased cooperation in high-tech areas such as 5G networks, AI, space, peaceful nuclear technology, renewable energy and e-commerce, he said.

The official from the Arab League stressed that land degradation is a significant environmental issue for both Arab nations and China. Both sides expressed a mutual interest in forming a partnership to carry out studies and research and collaborate on projects in the near future. The ultimate goal of these endeavors is to benefit not only Arab countries but also China.

The China-Arab International Research Center for Drought, Desertification, and Land Degradation has significantly addressed land degradation concerns, according to Al-Maliki. He noted that the research center has provided scientific and technical support since its establishment.

"The center contributes significantly to achieving the goals of food and water security, as they are one of the most important national and strategic security priorities for the Arab countries ... Arab countries are counting on the Chinese side in this field," he added.

Regarding cooperation in space and satellite technology, Al-Maliki mentioned the China-Arab States BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Cooperation Forum as significant for facilitating collaboration.

"According to the signed cooperation action plan, China and the Arab countries are jointly implementing pilot projects in the key areas of Beidou and the Global Navigation Satellite System," Al-Maliki revealed.

According to the Arab official, the China-Arab States Summit held in December last year created vast opportunities for strategic cooperation between the two parties. This allowed for more flexibility and boosted Arab-Chinese relations, specifically regarding economic, investment and trade matters.

"The adoption by China and Arab countries during their first summit of the concept of an 'Arab-China community with a shared future' added a new trend towards an Arab-Chinese partnership," Al-Maliki said.

