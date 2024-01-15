Chinese FM meets Arab League chief on mutual support

Xinhua) 15:51, January 15, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit here on Sunday, with the two sides expressing support to each other over unity and development.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and the Arab League are true friends and good partners, and that the Chinese side appreciates the fact that the Arab League has always provided firm support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.

China will continuously support Arab countries in becoming united for self-improvement and maintaining strategic independence, he said.

The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, and nothing can stop the trend of developing countries to strengthen unity and cooperation, speed up development and revitalization, and be resolute in becoming the master of their own future and destiny, Wang said.

China supports the Arab League in playing a greater role in regional and world peace and stability, and is willing to work with the Arab side to deepen and substantiate the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future and make new contributions to the development and progress of mankind, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)