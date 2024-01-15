Chinese FM meets Arab League chief to strengthen communication
CAIRO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit here on Sunday, with both sides expressing willingness to strengthen communication and coordination.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and that over the past two decades, the forum has made important contributions to promoting the development of China-Arab relations, and has become a "prestige brand" for China-Arab collective cooperation.
Noting that the 10th ministerial conference of the forum is scheduled to be held in China this year, Wang said China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with the Arab side to well prepare for and hold the conference, so as to open up new prospects and inject new impetus into China-Arab relations.
