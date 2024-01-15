Chinese FM meets Arab League chief on practical cooperation

CAIRO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit here on Sunday, with both sides expressing willingness to strengthen practical cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the important consensus reached between Chinese and Arab leaders at the first China-Arab States Summit has guided the China-Arab relations into the best period in history.

Over more than a year, both sides made solid and vigorous efforts to implement the outcomes of the summit, enabled the Belt and Road cooperation to fully cover 22 countries of the Arab League, and held the first China-Arab Youth Development Forum as well as the first China-Arab exchanges on human rights, he said.

The Arab League has become the first regional organization to sign a joint statement with China aimed at further implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, Wang noted, adding that China is willing to work with the Arab side to push for new progress in China-Arab practical cooperation.

