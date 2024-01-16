Nation's efforts to mediate conflict win recognition

08:18, January 16, 2024 By Zhou Jin ( China Daily

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 14, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

China has signed two joint statements on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, respectively with Egypt and the Arab League, as its fair and balanced stance has received wide recognition.

The core of the two joint statements includes urging an immediate and comprehensive cease-fire, calling for enabling humanitarian access and implementing the two-state solution.

The statements were issued on Sunday during Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Egypt, where he held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, in separate meetings.

Observers said the release of the two joint statements is China's latest effort through various diplomatic channels to resolve the conflict, which has dragged on for over 100 days and killed more than 23,800 people and displaced 1.9 million civilians.

Liu Zhongmin, a professor of Middle East studies at Shanghai International Studies University, said China and Arab countries share common aspirations and similar positions on promoting the de-escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, protecting civilians and resolving the Palestinian issue in a just manner.

The joint statements, along with China's position paper on the conflict and a United Nations Security Council resolution under China's presidency focusing on humanitarian concerns and the protection of children, have clearly reflected the country's stance on the conflict, he said.

Although the joint statements could not lead directly to a ceasefire due to the complexity of the Palestinian-Israeli issue, they show China's ongoing efforts to seek consensus, he said.

"China has not given up diplomatic efforts to promote peace, although ending violence between the two sides faces challenges," he said.

The statements also expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and called on relevant parties to cool down the situation to prevent further spillover effects.

Gong Xiaosheng, China's former special envoy on the Middle East issue, said in a recent interview with the Paper that the Middle East is not far away from China, and what happens in the Middle East will affect regional and international security, as well as China's interests.

But he stressed that China's interests in the region are different from those of some countries, such as the United States. China's interests are not to be realized at the expense of others, and it seeks to achieve common interests featuring peace, cooperation and common development, Gong said.

The new round of conflict has also brought the Palestinian issue back to the center of Middle East politics, while the two-state solution was highlighted in the two joint statements during the foreign minister's visit.

The joint statement between China and the Arab League also calls for convening a larger-scale, more authoritative and effective international peace conference, and formulating a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the solution, in order to resume peace talks between Palestine and Israel.

China has been closely following the Palestinian issue and is a strong supporter of the two-state solution, which has been recognized by Palestine and the Arab countries, said Liu from Shanghai International Studies University.

The current conflict is the result of failing to implement the two-state solution, he said, adding that after the conflict, it requires all parties involved to change their attitudes as well as the ways of dealing with each other, to address the issue and seek peace through negotiation.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)