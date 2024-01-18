Arab Parliament backs one-China policy, praises China's support for Palestine

Xinhua) 09:42, January 18, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Arab Parliament, based in Cairo, reaffirmed on Wednesday its full support for the one-China policy and praised China's stance on the Palestinian issue.

In a statement, the parliament expressed its opposition to so-called "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference in China's internal affairs, vowing support for China's legitimate right to maintain territorial integrity and full sovereignty.

It said the one-China principle is firmly established in Arab foreign policy and that the recent elections in Taiwan have no impact on it.

The statement also lauded China's efforts to support the Palestinian cause and reject any plans to displace the Palestinian people or end their struggle for their rights.

It also voiced appreciation for Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks during his latest trip to several Arab and African countries, which condemned all violations of international laws.

The statement also highlighted the strong strategic ties and cultural affinities between China and the Arab countries, and called for further cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues.

