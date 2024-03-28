New quality productive forces key to innovation-driven growth model: Former Italian official

(People's Daily App) 16:15, March 28, 2024

New quality productive forces promote the transition toward a new model of growth driven by intellectual development and innovation, said Michele Geraci, former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province on Wednesday. Geraci added that all countries need innovation in order to pursue sustainable growth.

