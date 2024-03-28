Home>>
New quality productive forces key to innovation-driven growth model: Former Italian official
(People's Daily App) 16:15, March 28, 2024
New quality productive forces promote the transition toward a new model of growth driven by intellectual development and innovation, said Michele Geraci, former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province on Wednesday. Geraci added that all countries need innovation in order to pursue sustainable growth.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Di Jingyuan, Xu Zheqi and Yang Wanchen)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to speed up development of new quality productive forces: top legislator
- In pics: opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia
- China's top legislator calls on Asian countries to oppose trade protectionism
- China to make it easier for foreigners to work, study, travel: top legislator
- At Boao forum, top Chinese legislator reaffirms openness, as world leaders applaud China’s global contributions
- China's top legislator urges preventing Asia, the world from becoming arena for geopolitical fighting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.