China to speed up development of new quality productive forces: top legislator
BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China will adhere to the strategy of innovation-driven development, promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, and speed up the development of new quality productive forces, China's top legislator Zhao Leji said Thursday.
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in scientific and technological innovation, stimulate innovation vitality, cultivate new economic growth points, jointly implement the Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative, and promote the healthy, safe and orderly development of global artificial intelligence sector, said Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
Zhao made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.
