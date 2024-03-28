In pics: opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia

Xinhua) 15:18, March 28, 2024

This photo taken on March 28, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Li Baodong, secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), presides over the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on March 28, 2024 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A logo is seen at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Journalists are seen during the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)