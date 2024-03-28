China's top legislator calls on Asian countries to oppose trade protectionism

Xinhua) 13:09, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator called on Asian countries on Thursday to oppose trade protectionism, and the erection of walls and barriers as well as decoupling in all forms.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

