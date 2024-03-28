Investing in China is investing in the future: top legislator

Xinhua) 11:37, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji said on Thursday that investing in China is investing in the future as China's super-large market will continue to unleash great potential.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

China will pursue shared development, Zhao said, adding that China is already a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions, a major source of investment for a growing number of countries, and one of the most important investment destinations for most countries.

"We sincerely welcome all countries to board the express train of China's development and join hands to realize world modernization featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity," Zhao said.

