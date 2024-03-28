China's top legislator urges preventing Asia, the world from becoming arena for geopolitical fighting

Xinhua) 13:12, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Thursday called on Asian nations to stay united, jointly stand against unilateralism and extreme egotism, oppose confrontation between different camps, and prevent the region and the world from becoming an arena for geopolitical fighting.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

