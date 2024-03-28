China's green development to nurture 10-trln-yuan market each year: top legislator

Xinhua) 11:35, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator said on Thursday that China's green and low-carbon development will create a huge increase in economic growth and nurture a 10-trillion-yuan (about 1.4 trillion U.S. dollars) market for investment and consumption each year.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

China will adhere to green development, Zhao said, adding that green is the defining feature of China's high-quality development.

Now nearly half of the world's installed photovoltaic power generation capacity is in China, more than half of the world's new energy vehicles are driven in China, and a quarter of the world's growth in new forested areas is from China, he said.

"We are speeding up efforts to promote green and low-carbon economic and social development, and will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060," Zhao said.

