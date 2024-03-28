At Boao forum, top Chinese legislator reaffirms openness, as world leaders applaud China’s global contributions

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, South China’s Hainan Province, is ready for the upcoming forum. The BFA Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, focusing on how the international community can work together to deal with common challenges and shoulder their responsibilities. Photo: cnsphoto

China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday reaffirmed China's commitment to continuously opening up the market for the world and said that Chinese modernization through high-quality development will inject strong impetus into the global economy, during a keynote speech at the opening sesssion of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference.

At the BFA opening plenary in Boao, South China's Hainan Province, regional and world leaders, including Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, commended China's critical role and great contribution to global peace and development in Asia and around the world through its high-quality development and various global initiatives.

"China is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts with high-quality development, which will inject strong impetus into the world economy, and provide more opportunities for the development of all countries, especially our neighbors in Asia," Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Noting a series of Chinese efforts to foster, innovation-led, open and green development, Zhao said that China's door to the world will never close, but will only open wider, while inviting countries and businesses around the world to invest in China.

"Investing in China is investing in the future. All countries are sincerely welcome to board the express train of China's development and join hands to work for a global modernization featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and prosperity for all," Zhao said, urging all parties to reinforce confidence and join hands together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and create a better future for Asia and the world at large amid serious and complicated global challenges.

Several regional and world leaders also attended the opening plenary on Thursday, commending China's approach of openness, peace and development, while also rejecting protectionism and unilateralism.

"Indeed, we meet today against a backdrop of unprecedented global uncertainty, fueled by geopolitical turbulence and economic upheaval," Tokayev said at the opening session, noting that while challenges lie ahead, Asia is well positioned to continue driving global growth and development in the years to come.

"In this regard, the Boao Forum has emerged as an embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also established itself as a prominent symbol of China's commitment towards global development," the Kazakh president said.

Based in China, the BFA has become a premium platform for discussions on regional and global affairs since its inception over two decades ago. And the forum continues to gain popularity and prominence, as more countries are participating in the BFA Annual Conference.

This year, Nauru, a Pacific Island nation, participated in the BFA Annual Conference for the first time, Nauruan President David Adeang said in remarks at the opening plenary in Boao.

"I am honored to be here to share our perspectives as a Pacific, small island, developing state. We are grateful for this forum, for providing this critical platform to address the pressing challenges that confront Asia Pacific region and the world," said Adeang, who has been in China for a state visit after the two countries recently established bilateral diplomatic ties.

"Nauru has recently established bilateral relations with China to recognize and support wholeheartedly the one-China principle. This partnership puts Nauru on the right side of its history and benefits both our nations and fosters mutual respect developments and prosperity," Adeang said, noting that China's vision for promoting economic globalization and creating new prospects for growth and development is vital for small countries such as Nauru.

Also speaking at the opening plenary on Thursday morning, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said that China's miraculous economic development has created tremendous opportunities for the world and China's efforts to promote global cooperation has contributed greatly to the mankind.

"China has created a development miracle that has astonished the world. And at the same time, China has made great contributions to the cause of global development," Skerrit said, noting that China's support for the holding of the Boao Forum to build a platform for cooperation with other countries to achieve high-quality economic development and a shared, prosperous future for mankind.

