Chinese vice president meets London's Lord Mayor

Xinhua) 15:24, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor of the City of London, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Britain is in-depth and extensive, Han said the City of London, as a world-renowned financial center, has long been committed to promoting China-Britain financial exchanges and cooperation.

At present, China is advancing its modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, unswervingly expanding the two-way opening up of its capital market, and providing broader investment and development opportunities for financial institutions and investors from all over the world, Han said.

"We are willing to work with British financial institutions to expand areas of cooperation, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges and foster stable and mutually beneficial China-Britain relations," Han added.

Hailing China's achievements in economic and social development, Mainelli said that Britain-China cooperation in the financial field enjoys broad prospects and the City of London will continue to actively participate in China's high-level opening up and push for more achievements in green finance and economic and trade cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)