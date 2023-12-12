Our China Stories Screening & Ceremony
(People's Daily Online) 13:45, December 12, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Embassy firmly opposes UK sanctions against Chinese businesses
- Chinese FM, British foreign secretary hold phone talks on bilateral ties
- Chinese netizens welcome the scheduled return of giant panda couple from UK, as wave of pandas returning home in 2023 continues
- China, UK seek further cooperation in hydrogen energy industry
- China's ambassador calls for stronger business ties with UK
- Chinese vice premier meets chair of China-Britain Business Council
- UK white paper smears China’s growing role in world devt with prejudice
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.