Embassy firmly opposes UK sanctions against Chinese businesses
LONDON, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Britain on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to the United Kingdom's (UK) sanctions against three Chinese companies and has lodged stern representations with the UK side.
On Wednesday, the UK government announced 46 new sanctions targeting individuals and groups including three Chinese companies, according to a statement issued by the embassy.
Upon request for comment, an embassy spokesperson said in the statement that "the UK side's action constitutes violation of international law, abuse of unilateral sanctions, and damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."
The spokesperson stressed that China has all along upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, and has been actively working for peace talks and political settlement.
The UK government, however, has ignored the public opinion at home and in the world and continued to add fuel to the fire, said the spokesperson, noting that the UK government has made peace even more elusive.
Such sanctions imposed by the UK government on companies from China and other countries fully expose the hypocrisy on the part of the UK itself, said the spokesperson.
Urging the UK government to revoke these sanctions immediately, the spokesperson said that "the Chinese government will take firm and strong measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises."
