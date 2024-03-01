China urges U.K. to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua) 08:25, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.K. statement related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and urges the U.K. to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao's remarks came after the release of a statement by the U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Feb. 28, which said that the HKSAR government's legislative proposals on Article 23 of the Basic Law do not uphold the obligations of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and it will have a negative impact on the people of Hong Kong in the exercise of their rights and freedoms, and a risk that the work of international organizations in Hong Kong could be labeled as "foreign interference."

"The statement of the U.K. is a gross interference in China's internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs, which lays bare again its deeply entrenched colonial mindset and mentality as a 'lecturer'. China firmly opposes it," said Mao.

She said that the "concerns" by the U.K. have no ground. First, the Sino-British Joint Declaration by no means put the U.K. in a position or gave it any right to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

Second, one of the principles that guide the legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law is to respect and protect human rights, and protect in accordance with the law the rights and freedoms which the residents of Hong Kong enjoy under the Basic Law and the provisions of relevant international covenants as applied to Hong Kong, Mao said.

Third, the spokesperson added, there is a clear line drawn between acts that constitute an offence that endangers national security, and normal commercial exchanges and activities in the fields of economy, culture, and science and technology. The normal activities of foreign institutions and personnel in the HKSAR will continue to be protected in accordance with law.

It is worth pointing out that the National Security Act of the U.K. that came into force last year contains many provisions with vague definitions and grants law enforcement agencies sweeping power, which can be easily abused, Mao said.

"We urge the U.K. to find the right mindset, face squarely the fact that Hong Kong has already returned to China, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, reflect on its action, and end double standards," said Mao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)