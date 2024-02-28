HKSAR gov't to issue 15.34 bln USD worth of bond
HONG KONG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will issue 120 billion HK dollars (about 15.34 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bond in 2024-25, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said on Wednesday.
While delivering the 2024-25 budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council, Chan said that of the 120 billion HK dollars worth of bond, 70 billion HK dollars will be retail tranche that includes 50 billion HK dollars worth of Silver Bond and 20 billion HK dollars worth of green bonds and infrastructure bonds to achieve financial inclusiveness and enhance a "sense of participation" in infrastructure and sustainable development among the public.
Chan said that as a longstanding leader in bond issuance in Asia, Hong Kong has ranked first in the region for seven consecutive years in terms of the volume of international bond issuance. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.82 HK dollars)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong sets up international academy to promote global anti-corruption cooperation
- Hong Kong makes new highlights in external interactions
- Hong Kong sees population increase in 2023
- Hong Kong DAB deputies to upcoming two sessions make proposals on enhancing patriotic education, facilitating cross-border travel
- Legislation to safeguard national security conforms to international practice: Hong Kong legal profession
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.