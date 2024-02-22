Hong Kong sets up international academy to promote global anti-corruption cooperation

HONG KONG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held here Wednesday by Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) for the establishment of the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption.

The new academy is aimed at spearheading both local and global anti-corruption training initiatives and fostering experience sharing, while consolidating Hong Kong's international status as an anti-corruption center.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), noted at the ceremony that integrity is pivotal to ensuring the continuing prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and realizing Hong Kong's essential contributions to national development.

The new academy will boost Hong Kong's status as an anti-corruption center, while promoting the clean society of Hong Kong, social stability and the value that Hong Kong places on integrity and the rule of law, Lee said.

ICAC Commissioner Woo Ying-ming said at the ceremony that the ICAC was fully aware of the importance of international cooperation in anti-corruption work. The academy will offer systematic and professional training for graft fighters worldwide, and bring together scholars at home and abroad to share anti-corruption experience.

As an inaugural course, the academy, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, is co-hosting the "Professional Development Program on Financial Investigation and Asset Recovery." The program has attracted 35 anti-corruption professionals from about 20 jurisdictions.

The academy has concluded memoranda of understanding with five esteemed universities in China's mainland, Macao and Hong Kong, propelling anti-corruption research and fostering talents exchange.

