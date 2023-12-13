Chinese VP meets chairman of leading global mining group

Xinhua) 08:55, December 13, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dominic Barton, chairman of the mining group Rio Tinto, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Dominic Barton, chairman of the mining group Rio Tinto, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of this year, China's economy has continued to rebound, Han said, noting that China is still a major contributor to world economic growth and the Chinese side is fully confident of achieving the annual economic growth target.

"Adhering to the right direction of economic globalization, China will further deepen reform, expand opening-up, promote high-quality development, and work with other countries to address common challenges," Han said, adding that the potential of China's economic development is still huge and there is still a lot of room for new urbanization.

"We welcome Rio Tinto Group to continue to deepen practical cooperation with China, share the new opportunities brought by China's development, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results," Han said.

Speaking highly of China's economic and social development achievements, Barton said Rio Tinto is optimistic about China's economic growth potential.

Rio Tinto will adhere to its long-term development strategy in China, continue to increase cooperation with China on economy, trade, technology and human resources, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of the global industrial and supply chains, Barton added.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dominic Barton, chairman of the mining group Rio Tinto, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)