China opposes U.K. sanctions against Chinese firms

Xinhua) 09:54, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday voiced firm opposition to the United Kingdom's decision to include three Chinese firms in its latest round of sanctions against Russia.

These are "unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and no mandate from the United Nations Security Council," China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

This is a typical example of long-arm jurisdiction, and it will have a negative impact on economic and trade relations between China and the U.K., according to the ministry.

It said China urges the U.K. to bear in mind the overall interests of bilateral economic and trade relations, immediately correct its erroneous practices, and unconditionally cease the inclusion of Chinese enterprises on its sanctions list.

China will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises resolutely, the ministry noted.

