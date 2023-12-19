China urges UK to stop sheltering anti-China, Hong Kong destabilizers

Xinhua) 13:12, December 19, 2023

LONDON, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday refuted UK politicians' remarks related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

David Cameron, British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, recently issued a statement, continuing to slander the national security law in Hong Kong and calling on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai.

Responding to a question about Cameron's moves, a spokesperson for the embassy said: "We firmly oppose and strongly deplore UK politicians' appalling acts of endorsing Jimmy Lai."

Lai is one of the most notorious anti-China elements bent on destabilizing Hong Kong, and interfering with the rule of law in Hong Kong, according to a press release quoting the spokesperson.

A mastermind and instigator of anti-China riots that took place in Hong Kong, Lai blatantly colluded with external forces to jeopardize national security, solicited foreign support, and was responsible for various egregious acts, said the release on the embassy's website.

"While the relevant court in Hong Kong is trying the case in accordance with the law, the UK side, ignoring the rule of law, has scurried to intervene in an ongoing trial. This further exposes its sinister intention to use agents to disrupt Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

With the implementation of the national security law, Hong Kong has already entered a new stage in which it has restored order and is set to thrive, the release said, adding that the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been better protected.

"No external interference can shake China's firm determination to safeguard our sovereignty, security, and development interests, and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," the spokesperson stated.

"We strongly demand that the UK immediately stop sheltering anti-China, Hong Kong destabilizers, stop smearing the National Security Law, stop meddling in Hong Kong-related affairs which are China's internal affairs in any way, and refrain from going further down the wrong path," the spokesperson added.

