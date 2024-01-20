Over 100 countries, international organizations reiterate commitment to one-China principle: spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 countries and international organizations have openly reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle so far, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), writing on social network X to reaffirm that the work of UNGA will adhere to the one-China principle guided by UNGA Resolution 2758; and ASEAN, the League of Arab States, the African Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization reiterating in different ways their support for the one-China principle in the past few days.
The one-China principle is a prevailing international consensus and a basic norm governing international relations, Mao said.
"So far, over 100 countries and international organizations have openly reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle," Mao said, adding that apart from countries and organizations that have already been mentioned, more countries and organizations, including Malaysia, Yemen, Algeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, C te d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Zambia, Ghana, Benin, Mauritania, Togo, Seychelles, Gabon, Malawi, Cabo Verde, Georgia, Croatia, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Samoa, Nauru, Mexico, Ecuador, Uruguay, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Grenada and ASEAN, have spoken up by various means.
"We highly commend these countries and organizations," Mao said.
