China ready to grow friendly, cooperative relations with all countries on basis of one-China principle: spokesperson

Xinhua) 22:27, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to grow friendly and cooperative relations with all countries including Honduras on the basis of the one-China principle, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the President of Honduras expressed readiness to officially establish diplomatic ties with China.

"We welcome the statement by the Honduran side," Wang said at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.

The fact that 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle fully shows that establishing diplomatic ties with China is the right choice that accords with the trend of history and our times, Wang added.

"China is ready to grow friendly and cooperative relations with all countries including Honduras on the basis of the one-China principle," said Wang.

