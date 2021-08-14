Meaning of one-China principle cannot be distorted, tampered with: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:48, August 14, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday stressed that the one-China principle has a clear and unambiguous meaning that cannot be distorted or tampered with.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to comments by the U.S. State Department and the EU External Action Service regarding one-China policy.

Hua said it is completely reasonable and lawful for China to make a firm and necessary response to actions by other countries that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We strongly oppose the U.S. side's finger-pointing and gross interference in China's legitimate measures. At the same time, I would like to stress once again that the one-China principle has a clear and unambiguous meaning that cannot be distorted or tampered with," she said.

Hua stressed that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. "This is an indisputable fact, a universally recognized norm governing international relations and the common consensus of the international community."

"Any country, when following the one-China policy, must strictly abide by the one-China principle, including severing all official ties with the Taiwan authorities," Hua added.

Certain countries and people are trying to confuse public opinion with malicious intentions, but their plot is doomed to fail, Hua said.

Hua said that China urges the EU to uphold a correct position on Taiwan-related issues and refrain from sending wrong signals on issues concerning China's core interests and creating new troubles for China-EU relations.

