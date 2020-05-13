Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
China's Foreign Ministry underlines one-China principle on WHO affairs

(Xinhua)    08:17, May 13, 2020

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- It is a smooth process for technical experts from the Taiwan region to participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) technical activities under the one-China principle, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian's remarks came after the foreign affairs department of Taiwan authorities said Monday that the Chinese mainland signed a confidential Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the WHO in 2005 on affairs related to the Taiwan region's participation in the WHO activities.

It is no secret about the MOU signed by the Chinese government and the WHO in 2005, Zhao told a routine press briefing, adding that relevant information could be reached online.

There is only one China in the world, and the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China's territory, Zhao stressed, noting that China does not need to sign an MOU with any international organization to "return Taiwan to China."

According to the MOU signed by China and the WHO, it is a smooth process for technical experts from the Taiwan region to participate in the WHO technical activities under the one-China principle, said the spokesperson.

He noted that 16 batches of 24 medical and health experts from the Taiwan region have participated in the WHO technical activities since 2019.

Taiwan authorities' political manipulation of the COVID-19 pandemic is totally futile, said the spokesperson.

