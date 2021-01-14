Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
U.S. attempt to challenge one-China principle doomed to fail: Chinese UN mission

(Xinhua)    15:56, January 14, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mission to the United Nations (UN) tweeted on Wednesday that the U.S. attempt to challenge the one-China principle is doomed to fail.

In response to a phone call between U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft and Tsai Ing-wen, leader of China's Taiwan, after Craft's trip to Taipei this week got scrapped, the Chinese UN mission tweeted "as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kelly Craft should reread the UN Charter and General Assembly resolution 2758 (1971). The United States should understand that the attempt to challenge the one-China principle receives no support and is doomed to fail."

Craft, who is due to leave the role when Joe Biden assumes the presidency next week, wrote on Twitter that it was a "great privilege" to speak with Tsai.

The Chinese UN mission tweeted that "it is clearly stated in the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the United States released on 16 December 1978 that the United States recognizes the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China, and within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan."

"This move is a breach of the commitment the United States has made to China and again proves the lack of integrity in the U.S. government," it added.

