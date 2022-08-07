Ugandan official reiterates firm adherence to one-China principle
Okello Oryem, Uganda's minister of state in charge of international affairs, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
KAMPALA, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region has a negative impact on China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Ugandan official has said recently, reiterating the country's firm adherence to the one-China principle.
"As far as Uganda is concerned, our position has been very clear," said Okello Oryem, Uganda's minister of state in charge of international affairs, noting that Uganda will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, the core of diplomatic relations between Uganda and China.
The West including the United States must stop its interference in China's internal affairs, he said, expressing support for the countermeasures China has taken to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Photos
Related Stories
- UN chief reiterates support for one-China principle
- Obey one-China principle in deeds, not words
- Challenging one-China principle is the gravest threat to peace in Taiwan Strait
- Commentary: One-China principle non-negotiable
- Meaning of one-China principle cannot be distorted, tampered with: FM spokesperson
- U.S. attempt to challenge one-China principle doomed to fail: Chinese UN mission
- China's Foreign Ministry underlines one-China principle on WHO affairs
- One-China principle meets shared aspiration of people: spokesperson
- Taiwan's participation in int'l activities must be based on one-China principle: spokesperson
- Upholding one-China principle trend of the times: spokesman
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.