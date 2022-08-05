UN chief reiterates support for one-China principle
The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle, noting that it follows the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 of 1971.
"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press conference in New York.
On October 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly passed the resolution recognizing the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the only lawful representatives of China to the UN.
The resolution also recognizes the PRC as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan, Wang Jinpan and Dong Feng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Obey one-China principle in deeds, not words
- Challenging one-China principle is the gravest threat to peace in Taiwan Strait
- Commentary: One-China principle non-negotiable
- Meaning of one-China principle cannot be distorted, tampered with: FM spokesperson
- U.S. attempt to challenge one-China principle doomed to fail: Chinese UN mission
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.