Foreign ambassadors express firm support for one-China principle

Xinhua) 09:01, August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- In response to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, ambassadors to China from multiple countries have expressed their firm support for the one-China principle and urged the United States to cease interfering in China's internal affairs.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a blatant provocation. He called on the U.S. side to cease any actions that undermine regional stability and international security.

He said Russia's principles and position are consistent. Russia abides by the one-China principle, recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory, and opposes any form of "Taiwan independence."

"There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China," Denisov said, adding that Pelosi's visit blatantly violated the commitments made by the United States in the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and violated the basic norms of international relations.

The Taiwan question falls purely under China's internal affairs, and China has every reason to take necessary measures on the Taiwan question to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Denisov said.

Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira said that Cuba unswervingly and unconditionally supports the one-China principle, and that the U.S. provocation on the Taiwan question is doomed to fail.

The United States should clearly recognize that the Taiwan question falls entirely under China's internal affairs, and other countries have no right to interfere, he said.

In response to U.S. accusations targeting China's countermeasures, Pereira said such accusations are tricks that the United States is playing to shirk its responsibilities. He called on the United States to earnestly respect other countries, avoid confrontation, and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Moroccan Ambassador to China Aziz Mekouar said that Morocco firmly adheres to the one-China policy, which is the cornerstone of bilateral friendship, and Morocco will continue to support China in this respect.

He stressed that Morocco's positions on issues such as respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN member states and non-interference in internal affairs are consistent, responsible, credible and reliable. Morocco attaches great importance to ties with China, and hopes the two countries will strengthen cooperation in all areas and create new opportunities.

Anyin Choo, Guyana's ambassador to China, said that Guyana has adhered firmly to the one-China principle since it established diplomatic relations with China 50 years ago. Guyana supports China's strong measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and hopes the U.S. side will earnestly respect the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations.

Argentine Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja said that Argentina will always be with China and adhere to the one-China principle. Pelosi's visit was a provocation targeting China, and destabilized the region and the world.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi said that Saudi Arabia's policy of respecting the sovereignty of all countries and opposing interference in internal affairs is consistent and clear. Saudi Arabia firmly supports the one-China principle.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)