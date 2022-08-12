IAEA chief affirms one-China principle

Xinhua) 08:59, August 12, 2022

VIENNA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supports relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and adheres to the one-China principle, the agency's director-general Rafael Grossi reiterated on Thursday.

Grossi made the remarks during a phone call with China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Wang Qun.

Grossi said the IAEA, as part of the UN system, maintains its stance on the Taiwan question and sticks to the one-China principle.

The UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 in 1971, which decides to restore the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the UN and to recognize the representatives of the PRC government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN.

